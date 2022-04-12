HCM City needs up to 65,500 workers in Q2

Ho Chi Minh City will need 59,000-65,500 employees in the second of this year, down 8 percent compared with the same period last year, if the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre said on April 11.



Surveys by FALMI showed that recruitment demand in non-State enterprises made up 89.66 percent while that of State-owned and foreign-invested enterprises accounted for 1.17 percent and 9.17 percent, respectively.



The highest demand for labour was seen in the trade and services sector with 65.41 percent of the total vacant jobs, followed by industry-construction (33.63 percent) and agro-forestry-fisheries (0.96 percent).



Demand for human resources in nine major service industries accounted for 51.26 percent.



The surveys also pointed out that the demand for trained human resources made up 86.28 percent, of which those with elementary qualifications accounted for 22.52 percent, intermediate qualifications 24.43 percent, college degrees 18.59 percent, and university degrees or higher 20.74 percent.



According to the municipal Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, this year the labour market of HCM City will continue to develop towards gradually increasing the proportion of workers in the industrial-construction and service sectors and reduce their numbers in the agro- forestry- fisheries sector. The city is estimated to have about 4.9 million workers and of these, those engage in the trade-service sector accounted for 61.89 percent while agro-forest-fisheries and industry-construction sectors made up 0.96 percent and 37.15 percent, respectively.



The city has generated jobs for 80,518 workers in the first quarter of this year, reaching 26.84 percent of the yearly plan, including 36,563 new jobs./.