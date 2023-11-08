HCM City marks Russian October Revolution

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) Hoang Minh Nhan spotlighted the significance of the Revolution, saying that it left a great influence on the revolution in Vietnam and its subsequent developments.



The Revolution laid the foundation for the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia, which has stood the test of time, he noted.



The relations are developing constantly across all spheres,he said adding that both sides have regularly had meetings and exchanged delegations at all levels.



Valery Mikhailovich Karchagin from the Russian Consulate General in HCM City said the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam is one of Russia's top priorities in the Asia-Pacific region./.