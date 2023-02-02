HCM City leader highly values contributions by Cambodian Consul General

Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen appreciated Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth’s substantial contributions to the city’s relations with Cambodian localities, while receiving the outgoing diplomat on February 1.



Nen spoke highly of the diplomat’s performance, which he said has greatly helped enhance the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries, including between HCM City and Cambodian localities, the Sai Gon Giai phong daily reported.



He said he believes in new positions, Sok Dareth will continue dedicating to bilateral connections.



Authorities at all levels of Vietnam and Cambodia should act more effectively to implement the guidelines and policies issued by high-ranking leaders so as to lift the two countries’ relations to a new height, the host official noted, affirming that HCM City is ready to do its utmost to develop bilateral ties more strongly.



For his part, Sok Dareth thanked the Vietnamese Party and State, as well as authorities and people of HCM City for their support to his office and himself to fulfill duties.



He congratulated the southern metropolis on its achievements and applauded the local administration’s provision of the best possible living and business conditions for Cambodian people and enterprises, which he described as a demonstration of the two peoples’ bonds.



The diplomat expressed his hope that Vietnam, including HCM City, will continue stepping up investment in Cambodia to help promote the general development in his country./.