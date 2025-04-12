HCM City launches e-ticketing and MultiPass card for public transport

Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport launches Open-Loop integrated cashless payment system for public transport. (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport officially launched its Open-Loop electronic ticketing system for buses and introduced MultiPass card, a unified payment solution for public transport across the city.

The Open-Loop cashless payment system enables commuters to pay for bus fares using a wide range of options, including credit cards, debit cards, EMV prepaid cards, e-wallets, and smart devices.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced MultiPass is a unified transport card designed for frequent commuters, such as students and office workers, offering features and transport-related benefits. The card is compatible with public transport vehicles equipped with POS (point-of-sale) devices.

Alongside Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), the city’s public bus network currently consists of 138 routes operated by over 2,200 vehicles. These buses make nearly 13,000 trips daily, transporting an average of over 350,000 passengers and meeting a large share of the city's commuting needs.

At present, the Open-Loop cashless payment system has been installed on several key bus routes, covering more than 500 vehicles. The rollout is continuing and is expected to reach over 2,000 buses by the end of May.

The department has also launched the MultiGO mobile app, which enables users to check public transport routes and schedules, purchase tickets, and register for a MultiPass card directly through the platform.

According to the department, the simultaneous rollout of the Open-Loop payment system, MultiPass card, and MultiGO app marks a major milestone in modernising HCM City’s public transport network. These advancements are expected to significantly improve the daily commuting experience and pave the way for a smarter, more accessible urban transport system./.