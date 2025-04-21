HCM City launches cultural events to mark Reunification Day

A 3D mapping show by artists from Belgium (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launched a series of cultural and sporting events on April 19 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Running across four nights until April 30, the programme features performances from 7:30 to 9:30 pm at iconic city locations, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the municipal People’s Committee headquarters, the Opera House, and the Bach Dang Wharf area along the Saigon River.

The opening night showcased a 3D mapping show titled “A 50-year Journey of Heritage and Future”, produced by creative groups from France, Belgium, Singapore, and Vietnam. A grand orchestral and vocal performance followed, featuring celebrated Vietnamese artists performing iconic revolutionary songs.

Highlights included “Lantern Night on the Saigon River”, with illuminated boats, don ca tai tu (southern folk music) troupes, and tourist vessels lighting up the waterway. Water sports demonstrations such as paragliding with fireworks, sailing, and flyboarding added to the festive spirit, centred around a floating stage facing Nguyen Hue Boulevard.

A 2,000-drone light show dazzled above the Saigon River, forming symbolic images that celebrated the city’s growth. The night concluded with a 15-minute fireworks display set to music.

A 3D mapping show by Vietnamese artists (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said the festival was more than a cultural celebration – it carried deep political and historical significance. It was a tribute to those who fought for independence and an opportunity to present a modern, dynamic, and culturally rich city to the world.

The celebrations will peak on April 30 with a cavalry parade by officers and soldiers from the Ministry of Public Security along Nguyen Hue Street and a large-scale community performance titled “The Dance of the Krama Scarf”. The interactive display will form a giant 'khan ran' – the traditional southern scarf symbolising resistance, identity, and pride.

Also that evening, a record-breaking 10,500-drone light show will take place from 8:45 to 9:00 pm, followed by a final fireworks spectacle to close the celebrations./.