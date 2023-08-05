HCM City hosts first river festival

The three-day river festival aims to preserve and promote the city’s culture and history, and make use of its waterways to boost the economy and tourism, in order to build the city’s brand as a culturally rich riverside urban area.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highlighted that the city’s rivers are an important part of the over 300 years of development of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Diịnh - HCM City. Wharves, traditional craft villages, and markets along the rivers and canals have grown over the years, helping to form a unique identity for the region.



There are stalls selling local cuisine, fruits and specialties along Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal (the section between Dien Bien Phu and Thi Nghe bridges) in District 1 and Binh Dong Wharf in District 8.



There are also river boat tours, art performances in the evening, and activities that recreate the lives and culture of the locals of Sai Gon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh – HCM City in the past.



The Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 features a traditional boat race (with participants from across HCM City and other provinces), and fun traditional folk games.



The Bach Dang Wharf and Nhieu Loc Canal also offer visually exciting watersport performances such as flyboards, water canoes, and boat sailing.



A key feature of the festival is Sai Gon – Dong Song Ke Chuyen (Sai Gon - Tales of the River), a real-scene art performance to be held at 8pm on August 6 on the Sai Gon River, which combines traditional stage materials with modern sound and light effects, creating unique experiences for viewers.



It will use 3D technology, a water music system and high power laser lights, among other modern twists, and features nearly 700 performers and artisans./.