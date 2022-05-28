HCM City hosts first-ever fruit festival

The ‘Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen’ (On the Wharf - In the Boat) festival, the first of its kind, takes place until June 4. It featuré about 180 booths promoting specialties and fruits grown in the Mekong Delta region such as longan, pomelo and jackfruit.



Live performances of fruit arrangements, traditional games like making to he (toy figurines with rice dough), and traditional cakes will be held at the festival.



Vice Chairwoman of the District 8 People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Hoa said the festival aims to promote trade between HCM City and Mekong Delta localities as well as farm produce consumption, adding that it is expected to be held annually to promote local culture to tourists.



In response to the ‘Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City’ tourism program, the municipal Department of Tourism and the District 8 People’s Committee are joining hands with tourism companies to build three new travel tours.



The city plans to welcome 3.5 million international tourists and 25 million domestic tourists this year. After the government decided to open the country's doors to international guests from March 15, the city’s tourism sector has sped up preparations and created many new products for tourists./.