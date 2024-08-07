Making news
HCM City hosts 1st Vietnam Best Sommelier Competition
The competition is being co-organised by the Vietnam Sommelier Association and the Sai Gon Sommelier Association.
The winner will represent Vietnam to compete at the 2025 Best Sommelier in Asia-Pacific competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said Le Hoang Khanh Vi, vice president of the Sai Gon Sommelier Association.
The contest, which will be held every three years, also aims to promote the development of the profession of sommelier in Vietnam and the Vietnamese wine industry and cuisine, Vi said at a press meeting held in HCM City on August 1.
It is open to Vietnamese sommeliers who are members of the Vietnam Sommelier Association and features three rounds: quarter-final, semi-final, and final, he said.
Winners of the quarter-final round that took place in HCM City on July 18 will compete at the semi-final round on August 13.
The final round is slated to take place on August 14.
Contestants will have written, oral and practical tests on knowledge about wines as well as wine serving skills and tasting.
Members of the jury include Saiko Tamura-Soga, Vice President for Asia-Pacific of ASI (Association de la Sommellerie Internationale) and Giuseppe Vaccarini, the winner of the Best Sommelier of the World ASI 1978./.