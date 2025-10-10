Making news
HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with foreign partners
Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang hosted Singaporean and Australian diplomats, and representatives of the China Pacific Construction Group (CPCG) on October 9.
Meeting with Quang, out-going Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam highlighted the great potential for further cooperation between the two nations in the future. He underlined the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) as a symbol of the two countries’ close and effective economic ties, which are now evolving toward the “VSIP 2.0” model - greener and smarter industrial zones.
He also highlighted energy and offshore wind power projects as key initiatives in bilateral cooperation, saying that beyond electricity exports, the projects will supply power to Vietnam’s industrial and manufacturing sectors, contributing to the country’s green transition. The diplomat affirmed that HCM City continues to play a vital and strategic role in the bilateral relations.
For his part, Quang stressed that VSIP 2.0 model aligns with global environmental trends and Vietnam’s development orientation. He stated HCM City’s recent expansion brings more opportunities for cooperation across sectors but also greater pressure, requiring the city to accelerate its growth.
To achieve this, he said, the city must adopt a comprehensive development orientation within its new development space and view Singapore as a model to learn from.
The host called on Singapore to assist the southern metropolis in training personnel in digital governance and international finance. He thanked the ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for his continued support in any future role.
In her meeting with the Vietnamese official, Australian Consul General in HCM City Sarah Hooper noted that since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly.
She said Australia’s key cooperation areas - science and technology, digital transformation, and initiatives on climate, environment, and energy - closely align with HCM City’s priorities, emphasising that the southern economic hub remains a central focus of Australia–Vietnam economic relations.
Agreeing with the views of the Australian Consul General, Quang affirmed HCM City’s vital role in Vietnam–Australia cooperation. He highly valued Australia’s multi-sector cooperation programmes with Vietnam and the city, particularly in education — one of Australia’s key strengths.
The host said he would propose higher authorities expand educational cooperation and suggested Australia work with the municipal Department of External Relations to discuss specific matters for further coordination.
During his meeting with CPCG Chairman Yan Jiehe, Quang acknowledged China’s impressive progress in infrastructure development in recent years and showed his belief that the group has played a significant role in that success.
HCM City has planned 27 urban railway lines with a total length of about 1,000 km and is inviting both domestic and foreign investors to participate in line with Vietnamese law, Quang said, adding that, besides urban rail projects, many road projects are also open for investment.
He suggested the Chinese corporation coordinate with the municipal Department of Construction to explore potential projects and expressed hope that this meeting will pave the way for future cooperation between the two sides./.