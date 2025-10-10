HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with foreign partners

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam. Photo: sggp.org.vn Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang hosted Singaporean and Australian diplomats, and representatives of the China Pacific Construction Group (CPCG) on October 9.

Meeting with Quang, out-going Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam highlighted the great potential for further cooperation between the two nations in the future. He underlined the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) as a symbol of the two countries’ close and effective economic ties, which are now evolving toward the “VSIP 2.0” model - greener and smarter industrial zones.

He also highlighted energy and offshore wind power projects as key initiatives in bilateral cooperation, saying that beyond electricity exports, the projects will supply power to Vietnam’s industrial and manufacturing sectors, contributing to the country’s green transition. The diplomat affirmed that HCM City continues to play a vital and strategic role in the bilateral relations.

For his part, Quang stressed that VSIP 2.0 model aligns with global environmental trends and Vietnam’s development orientation. He stated HCM City’s recent expansion brings more opportunities for cooperation across sectors but also greater pressure, requiring the city to accelerate its growth.

To achieve this, he said, the city must adopt a comprehensive development orientation within its new development space and view Singapore as a model to learn from.

The host called on Singapore to assist the southern metropolis in training personnel in digital governance and international finance. He thanked the ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for his continued support in any future role.