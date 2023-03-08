Making news
HCM City Eye Hospital to offer free glaucoma testing with AI software
To mark World Glaucoma Week 2023, the hospital plans to provide examinations and consultations for 1,000 people.
The offer aims to help city dwellers access new technology - AI software EyeDr that could help advance early detection of the disease.
With the assistance of EyeDr, the doctors will quickly determine which patients are likely to have the disease.
Those over 40 years old having a family member with glaucoma or those having nearsightedness, farsightedness, or prolonged use of corticosteroids are eligible for registering for free examination.
The hospital’s customer care staff will arrange and confirm the appointment.
People could register online for testing at https://forms.gle/o8XwBZ7YeJckSWb28
The closing date for the registration is from now until the full number.
For more information, please contact the hospital located at No.280 on Dien Bien Phu street in District 3.
World Glaucoma Week 2023 from March 12 to 18 aims to raise awareness about glaucoma and urging people to get tested.
So far more than 500 activities from around the world were submitted on the world map.
According to the World Glaucoma Association, World Glaucoma Week is a unique initiative that puts a spotlight on glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide.
The prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment. However, so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care.
Most people with glaucoma are not aware of it: most glaucoma patients have zero symptoms.
Catching the disease early gives patients a great chance of preserving their vision for the years to come.
As the numbers are expected to increase exponentially, it is a growing public health concern that needs more attention and effective eye health systems.
The active coming together of the international community with colleagues and key stakeholders through events to stimulate awareness and dialogue is expected to improve glaucoma care for patients around the world./