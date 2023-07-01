Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Governor Alexander Beglov and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly Alexander Belsky of St. Petersburg on June 29, as he is in the Russian city to attend the inaugural of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument.



Beglov said that all stages have been completed to inaugurate the monument on June 30, marking 100 years since President Ho Chi Minh first set foot in Petrograd, now St. Petersburg city, to seek a path for national liberation.



The monument will become a symbol of the long-lasting and unshakable friendship between Russia and Vietnam, he said, expressing his hope for a monument commemorating Soviet Union experts, who stood shoulder to shoulder for the independence of Vietnam in difficult times, in the country.



The St. Petersburg authority is moving to update the cooperation roadmap with Ho Chi Minh City, and the operator of the Pulkovo airport is speeding up the opening of a direct air route linking the city with Vietnam, thereby helping to increase the number of tourists and open up new business opportunities, stated Beglov.



For his part, Nen showed his wish that St. Petersburg will share experiences in capacity building in cybersecurity, digital platform application, and digital technology.



Ho Chi Minh City is willing to intensify cooperation promotion activities, and enhance understanding and closeness between the two cities, he added.



Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited an exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh, and visited the office of leader Vladimir Ilich Lenin at the Smolny Institute./.