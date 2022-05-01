HCM City celebrates National Renunciation Day with multiple activities

On this occasion, agencies in the city have also organised various attractive activities, including art programmes in Thu Duc city, and Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Hoc Mon districts.



The Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 and the Suoi Tien tourist site also host an array of entertainment activities, offering discounted tickets.



The city plans to welcome 3.5 million international tourists and 25 million domestic holiday-makers this year. After the government decided to open the doors to international guests from March 15, the city’s tourism sector has sped up preparations and created many new tourism products.



To attract more foreign visitors this year, the city is carrying out the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme from March 15 to September 15, with gifts to participants./.