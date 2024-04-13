Making news
HCM City boosts partnership with foreign NGOs
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in coordination with the city's working group for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held an annual conference with foreign NGOs on April 12 to discuss cooperation orientations for the coming time.
In his speech, HUFO President Do Viet Ha said the event offered a platform for foreign NGOs and Vietnamese partners to discuss cooperation, difficulties and challenges, along with HCM City’s aid mobilisation demand. It also gave the unions of friendship organisations of other southern localities a chance to present their demand for assistance from foreign NGOs operating in relevant fields, aiming to enhance cooperation in future projects.
According to HUFO, the partnership between HCM City and foreign NGOs has been expanded across many fields, including community development, health care, education, and social issues. These projects have considerably contributed to local socio-economic development and the implementation of target programmes.
Last year, 127 foreign NGOs were licensed to operate in the city, mainly in the fields of health care, education, social protection, and environment. The municipal People's Committee approved 58 applications from foreign agencies, organisations, and individuals for providing project and non-project aid for Vietnam, with committed capital totaling around 630 billion VND (25.18 million USD).
At the conference, representatives from Children's Hospital No.2, the HCM City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans, the city's Child Welfare Association, and the friendship organisations' unions of Ben Tre, Ca Mau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tay Ninh provinces introduced their priority projects needing assistance from foreign individuals and organisations. Those projects focus on such areas as health care, social issues, climate change fight, and education.
Participants were also updated on regulations on the management of foreign NGOs’ activities, the management and use of non-refundable aid outside foreign official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, and other relevant legal provisions.
On this occasion, the municipal People's Committee and HUFO presented certificates of merit to 10 foreign NGOs in recognition of their contributions to humanitarian projects in the city./.