HCM City boosts cooperation with Siemens

Ho Chi Minh City whishes to maintain cooperation with the German multinational technology conglomerate Siemens in digital transformation, digital economy, and smart city development, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.



Hosting Matthias Rebellius, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Smart Infrastructure, on August 16, Dung congratulated the group on the 30th founding anniversary of Siemens Vietnam, affirming that over the past three decades, the company has coordinated closely with local authorities and the business community in implementing activities in the aspects essential to Vietnam’s development such as industry, energy, smart infrastructure and health, thus contributing importantly to the country’s socio-economic development.



Appreciating Siemens’s assistance and collaboration in its projects implemented in the city, he affirmed that the metropolis is committed to continuing to create favourable conditions for Siemens's activities and projects on the basis of win-win cooperation.



Matthias Rebellius said that in its 30-year journey in Vietnam, in addition to providing technical and technological solutions, Siemens also pays attention to human resources training to meet development requirements.



He expressed his hope to continue working closely with the largest economic hub of Vietnam in the areas the group has strengths and the city has demand such as high-tech development, digital transformation, urban transport, climate change response, and smart city building./.