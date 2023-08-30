HCM City boosts cooperation with New York City

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le had a meeting with representatives from the government of New York City on August 28 (local time), within the framework of their working visit to the US.



Welcoming the delegation, NYC Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein said that relevant agencies are in the process of completing the draft of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two cities to pave the way for subsequent actions.



The two cities share numerous similarities and can intensify their collaboration in the coming time, he stressed.

Sharing the same view, Le said that as both are facing challenges related to urban management due to high population density, Ho Chi Minh City hopes to learn from New York City’s experience in these issues.



The US official affirmed that his city is willing to share its experience in establishing an international financial hub, progressing science and technology, and delivering high-quality workforce training with the largest economic hub of Vietnam.



He also expressed his hope to enhance connections between the two cities’ entrepreneurs to bolster bilateral trade.



The HCM City delegation then held a working session with Hyun Kim from the UN Global Centre for Climate Mobility, in which they exchanged views on climate change, and the consequences of climate change, migration, and human resources training on economic development of nations and metropolises, including Ho Chi Minh City./.