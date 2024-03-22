HaTinh langur spotted in Quang Tri

Hatinh langurs (Trachypithecus hatinhensis), a critically endangered primate species, are seen in Huong Phung commune, central province of Quang Tri's Huong Hoa district (Photo: VNA)



Locals reported the appearance of the langurs near the natural forest in Cop village, Huong Phung commune on March 21.

According to Forest Protection Department of Huong Hoa district, one of the two langurs attacked a local resident, resulting in a slightly injury in his back. Upon receiving the information, the department reported the incident to the district People's Committee to seek measures to protect the two primate individuals and ensure safety for local residents.

Hatinh langurs live on limestone mountains in the central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri as well as in the Lao border provinces of Khammouane and Savannakhet.

In Quang Tri, Hatinh langurs are recorded in the Bac Huong Hoa Nature Reserve.

Earlier, many Hatinh langurs were detected in Huong Lap commune, Huong Hoa district in June 2020. The langurs chased and attacked motorbike drivers passing by. Therefore, the authorities built a 2.5m-high and 800m-long net fence along the road connecting Cha Ly and Se Pu villages and western section of Ho Chi Minh Highway to prevent the langurs from entering the road, but it was in vain. In some later attacks by the langurs, more than 20 local residents were injured./.