Making news
Hanoi’s Tran Nhat Duat pedestrian bridge with contemporary art installations put into use
With the theme "Water", interactive art installations on the bridge, some of which are used from recycled materials, turn it into a "lively colourful aquarium" with 3D-shaped fish swimming in the light of contemporary artistic works.
For the first time, a pedestrian overpass in Hanoi is "lit up" to become an art space, expected to help stimulate the interest of walking and exploring cultural and artistic heritage in the city.
It links the Phuc Tan public art space and the Old Quarter with the Culture and Arts Centre at No.22, Hang Buom street.
The three places, when connected, create a walking art tour that attracts tourists, stimulates economic and cultural development and improves cultural life for local people./.