Hanoi’s tourism ready for Vietnam-France conference

Hanoi is ready for the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference that will take place from April 13-15 to discuss ways to boost sustainability and create opportunities for business and cultural exchanges among the localities of the two countries.



The event is believed to provide an opportunity to promote tourism in the capital.

According to the city’s Tourism Department, nearly 300 participants will visit two iconic sites of Hanoi - Thang Long Imperial Citadel and the Temple of Literature.

At the Temple of Literature - the first national university of Vietnam - they will be briefed on its history and architecture, and attend an exhibition named “Temple of Literature in the Revival of Hanoi's Heritage in the period 1898-1954".

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Temple of Literature Complex's Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said that the centre has now arranged suitable personnel, guides, and sightseeing programmes to serve them.

Nguyen Thanh Quang, Director of the Centre for Conservation of Heritage Thang Long-Hanoi, said a Hanoi - Toulouse photo exhibition and a talk show will be organised at Thang Long Imperial Citadel on April 13.



The centre has coordinated with the Hanoi Tourism Corporation in planning sightseeing and experience programmes for foreign guests at the citadel in the evening of April 15.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Tourism Department Tran Trung Hieu said that it has coordinated with units, businesses, organisations, and individuals to prepare for the conference, as this is a good opportunity to promote safe, friendly, attractive, and quality Hanoi tourism./.