Hanoi’s Old Quarter to host vibrant Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 celebrations

Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi’s Old Quarter is an annual event much loved by children (Photo: VNA)

A range of activities is being held in Hanoi’s Old Quarter from September 22 to October 12 to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2025.

The opening ceremony took place at 3pm on September 25 at the Arts and Culture Centre, 22 Hang Buom street, where visitors have a chance immerse themselves in the nostalgic charm of traditional Mid-Autumn toys. They will also have the chance to learn how to make star-shaped lanterns, paper doctors, bamboo dragonflies, and other items.

A highlight of the event was the introduction of a project to restore the traditional lion head by researcher Kevin Vuong, marking the return of the northern Vietnamese lion head, a Mid-Autumn toy closely tied to the childhood memories of many generations.

A seminar titled “Trang Ta – Reviving the traditional lion head and applying heritage in contemporary life” will be held on September 27 at Kim Ngan Communal House, 42-44 Hang Bac street.

On September 28, the Hanoi Fashion Design Association will host a children’s fashion show, blending traditional aesthetics with modern creativity.

Along Phung Hung street, Mid-Autumn Festival murals combined with 3D projections under the theme “Mua trang co tich” (Fairy Moon Season) are expected to create an attractive venue for visitors.

In addition, STEM games combining science, art, and technology will be introduced, helping bring the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival closer to participants, especially the younger generation.

In the days leading up to the festival, Hang Ma Street comes alive with a bustling atmosphere, dazzling with vibrant colors (Photo: VNA)

A second highlight will be the lantern procession "Full Moon Festival" on October 3, winding through the Old Quarter and around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake to recreate the charm of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi’s unique cultural setting.

According to the organisers, the Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 not only brings joy and excitement, especially for children, but also helps preserve and promote cultural values, affirming the lasting vitality of traditional festivals in modern life./.