Hanoi’s Hang Dau water tower transformed into art space

The Hang Dau water tower, a historical relic with special architecture in Hanoi, has been transformed into an installation art space that will be open to visitors for the first time from November 17 to December 31.



The design team, consisting of architect Cao The Anh, artist Nguyen Duc Phuong and their colleagues, took inspiration from Asian concepts to transform the water tower into an art space through two key installation systems.



The sound installation represents the sound of water in nature and the light installation expands the visual image of artifacts recycled from urban waste.



The designers hope to show the public the role of water in life, the connection between humans and nature, and the impact of urban areas on the environment.



The exhibition of art installations at the tower is one of the activities in the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.



The tower was built in 1894 by France to provide its soldiers with clean water, together with the Yen Phu water plant.



It is located at the intersection of the ancient streets of Hang Than, Hang Luoc, Hang Giay, Hang Dau, Quan Thanh and Phan Dinh Phung (Hoan Kiem district)./.