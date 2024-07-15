Making news
Hanoi’s first lotus festival in full swing
In his opening speech at the July 12 ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen stated that the meticulously planned event promised to offer residents and visitors exciting experiences and unique artistic programmes that highlight the cultural exchange among different regions of Vietnam.
The opening day saw the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) presenting two national record certificates for the largest number of participants (7,000) in a cycling journey around the West Lake and the largest number of people (1,000) wearing traditional ao dai with lotus patterns. It also featured more than 100 booths from 33 provinces and cities that showcased over 1,000 products under their One Commune One Product programmes.
Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Lao Chargé d'affaires Latana Siharaj said events like this not only help embassies better understand the host country's culture and traditions but also create opportunities to share values and experiences from various nations.
As part of the festival, there are also a workshop on the conservation and development of Vietnamese lotus, the inauguration of a centre for OCOP product introduction and sale in Tay Ho, a lotus installation art space, an exhibition of lotus photos in the Vietnamese life, a promotion programme for the district’s tourism, and a music night featuring works by Vietnamese popular composer Trinh Cong Son, among many other activities./.