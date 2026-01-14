Hanoi’s AI-powered camera system shows initial positive results

After one month of operation, Hanoi’s artificial intelligence (AI)–based camera system has shown positive results in ensuring traffic safety, urban order and environmental sanitation, contributing to reduced congestion and improved public compliance with the law, according to the Hanoi Public Security Department.

On December 13, 2025, the city put 1,837 AI-enabled cameras into operation across 25 major roads and 195 key intersections prone to traffic violations.

The system supports real-time traffic monitoring, smart signal control, "green wave” coordination for priority vehicles, and automatic detection of 28 common traffic violations, including running red lights, driving against traffic, illegal parking and helmet violations.

Hanoi sees early gains from AI-powered camera system (Photo: VNA)

From December 13, 2025 to January 12, 2026, the system recorded 6,351 cases eligible for automated traffic enforcement, with red-light violations accounting for 66.36% and helmet violations 32.32%. Captured images and video clips provided clear legal evidence for enforcement.

The application of smart signal control helped reduce travel times by 20–36.8% and increase vehicle throughput at intersections by 8–18.88%, easing congestion at several hotspots.

The system has also been used to address violations of urban order and environmental sanitation, such as sidewalk encroachment and improper waste disposal.

Hanoi police stressed that the AI camera system prioritises prevention over punishment, aiming to promote voluntary and sustainable law compliance.

The force will continue operating the system alongside legal awareness campaigns, particularly during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and major national events./.