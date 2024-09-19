Hanoi’s 2024 Creative Design Festival promises cultural feast

A corner of Hanoi city (Photo: VNA)

In a bold move to capitalise on its burgeoning creative design scene, the Hanoi People's Committee has unveiled a plan to host a series of captivating events as part of its participation in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for 2024-2025.

The centerpiece of these events is the Creative Design Festival 2024 slated for November 9-17, under the theme "Creative Intersection".

Visitors will be invited to immerse themselves in creative space models at iconic outdoor venues of the Hanoi Children's Palace and the National Museum of History, lush gardens, and various locations along a dynamic festival route in Hoan Kiem district.

The festival promises a smorgasbord of events that will cater to every taste. History buffs can indulge in the "Education Heritage" exhibition, while fans of traditional culture can feast their eyes on performances of arts and intangible cultural heritage. Cinephiles and theater enthusiasts will be treated to showcases of cinema, theater and circus arts, and fashionistas can revel in fashion shows by young, innovative designers./.