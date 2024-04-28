Hanoi's photo exhibition depicts Vietnam’s significant victories in 20th century

Kicked off on April 26, the event aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) and the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2024).



It is showcasing 70 documentary images divided into three parts, namely the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory; the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign liberating the South and reunifying the country; and Hanoi – Hue – Saigon.



Vietnam's history in the 20th century was marked by the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which ended nine years of the resistance war against French colonialists and the 21-year-long struggle against the US, respectively.



Jointly organised by the management board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi's Old Quarter, the B52 Victory Museum, and the Vietnam Military History Museum, the exhibition runs until May 31./.