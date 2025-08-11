Hanoi's double-decker train to debut on August 19

The double-decker tourist train is scheduled to start running on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRC) will launch The Hanoi Train, also known as the Hanoi - Five City Gates Train, on August 19, coinciding with a series of national celebrations.

The project transforms seven A2T double-decker carriages into tourist-friendly coaches, blending vintage charm with modern comfort.

The 10-car train features five themed passenger coaches inspired by Hanoi’s historic gates, including O Quan Chuong, O Cau Den, O Dong Mac, O Cau Giay and O Cho Dua. Interiors combine wood accents, soft lighting, and motifs, recalling the capital’s past, while wide windows offer uninterrupted views.

The train will run three round trips daily from Hanoi Station and stop at Long Bien, Gia Lam, Yen Vien, and Tu Son (Bac Ninh) Stations, with departures at 8:00, 14:00, and 20:30, giving passengers both daytime and nighttime options.

With its nostalgic design and cultural storytelling, the train aims to become a fresh tourism icon ahead of Vietnam’s National Day holiday. Vietnam Railways is completing final touches on seven cars for immediate service in time for the holiday.

Alongside the launching of the service, the company will also introduce a biometric ticketing system using the VNeID app at Hanoi Station./.