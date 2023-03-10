Making news
Hanoi workshop talks Int’l Law Commission’s role in int’l law development
In his opening remarks, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu emphasised the role of international law in relations among countries, along with the ILC’s role in codification and progressive development of international law.
Since 2017, Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, a legal expert of Vietnam, has been a member of the ILC. This reflects the country’s policy of promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy and actively contributing to the formation of transparent, equitable, and democratic multilateral institutions, Vu noted.
Ambassador Thao delivered a speech on the ILC’s role in codification and progressive development of international law during 2017 - 2022, along with Vietnam’s contributions to the ILC.
Participants in the event presented their studies on topics of international law that are attracting attention.
Nguyen Thi Hoang Anh, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Society of International Law, said the workshop was an occasion for Vietnamese and international legal experts to look into topics of international law, especially those under discussion at the ILC; boost the connectivity between domestic and international experts; and promote studies on international law in Vietnam, thus helping increase the country’s contributions to the ILC in the coming time./.