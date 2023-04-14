Hanoi works to improve computer using skills for students​

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training on April 13 had a meeting with the Irish Embassy in Vietnam and the Global Management Organisation of the International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL), the world's leading computer skills certification, to seek measures to improve computer skills for students in the capital city.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to the development of informatics teaching skills and professional knowledge for experts and teachers in the city.

Tran The Cuong, Director of the Department of Education and Training, highly appreciated achievements the organisation has obtained in training and supervising digital technology capabilities in many countries in general and in Vietnam in particular.

He also hoped the ICDL will share experience in managing and implementing international programmes and projects in countries around the world, thereby helping to improve the quality of professional capacity for the city's managers, experts and teachers of informatics.

ICDL Director Damien O'Sullivan said the organisation is ready to accompany, support and advise the city’s education sector to build skilled and capable human resources for the fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as organisation and management models for informatics teaching in accordance with the requirements of the digital era.

He expected to bring the ICDL Digital Student programme to students in the city. The programme is designed specifically for elementary, secondary and high school students with a selective knowledge system, focusing on three areas: information and communication technology, computer science, digital competency.



The students will have the opportunity to take the ICDL Digital Student International Certificate of Informatics. This certificate is valid for life, and it is recognised and widely used in many countries around the world such as the US, the UK, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Singapore and Thailand.



On this occasion, the ICDL presented 100 scholarships to the department with the aim of improving local students' computer using skills./.