Hanoi works hard to make best contributions to SEA Games 31

Hanoi sports sector has worked hard to make contributions to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) during both preparation process for the biggest regional sport event and sports training activities, the Organising Board of the Games has said.



According to the city Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to date, the preparations of infrastructure system for the training and competitions at SEA Games 31 have been completed as scheduled.



With a high sense of responsibility, the sector has coordinated with the Vietnam Sports Administration and sport federations to prepare facilities and equipment for each sport of SEA Games 31 at competition and training venues.



At the same time, the venue for the opening ceremony at My Dinh National Stadium and decorations in competition venues have been finished.



During a visit on May 3 to the national fencing and pétanque teams and artists to perform at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh recognised efforts of the city sports sector in actively coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the success of the regional sports event.



Anh asked local athletes to show a “fair-play” spirit and best performance during SEA Games 31 competitions.



During the preparations for SEA Games 31, despite impacts from COVID-19, the city has given best support to athletes in theỉr training, enabling them to make the biggest contributions to the common results of the Vietnamese sports and enhancing the position of the sports sector of the capital city. Athletes have been prioritised in COVID-19 vaccination to protect their health.



For their part, local athletes also exerted great efforts during the training process, although COVID-19 impacts have made it impossible for them to take training abroad. Athletes from Hanoi make up 30 percent of the Vietnamese sports delegation.



Director of the city Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong has made a number of visits to the training and accommodation venues of national sports teams to encourage the athletes and ensure they enjoy best living and training conditions.



In the upcoming SEA Games 31, Hanoi aims to contribute 25-30 percent to the medal tally of the Vietnamese sports delegation.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.



The capital city will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31 as well as the competitions of many sports.



Featuring 40 sports, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.



The host Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 males and 431 females, who are set to compete at all the 40 sports of the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place in the tally.



At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.