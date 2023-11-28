Hanoi welcomes 22.6 mln tourists in 11 months

Among the arrivals, international tourists accounted for 4.1 million, three times higher compared to the same period in 2022. The total tourism revenue reached 84.25 trillion VND (3.5 billion USD), a rise of 58.4% year on year.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that the city has diversified products to serve visitors' demand. It has effectively promoted rural, agricultural tourism economic, community tourism models. The department is developing water-way tour packages, tourism villages in Soc Son district and a craft village creative centre associated with tourism activities in Phu Xuyen district, among others.

Besides, it has created a digital tourism map in many languages piloted in some districts. Many tourist destinations have introduced electronic ticket systems to serve visitors.

Hanoi has launched 15 night-tourism products with the message “Hanoi Night - Touching Point of Emotions”, expected to bring new, unique experiences to visitors.

The capital city has also introduced the light art experience, and announced the decision recognising Hoan Kiem Lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area./.