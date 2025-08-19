Making news
Hanoi: Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam reading space launched
The reading-culture space of Hanoi’s iconic Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) was inaugurated at nearby Van Lake on August 18 to mark the 80th anniversary of the country’s August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
The space is not only a free public library but also a cultural rendezvous where young generations can connect more deeply with national traditions while nurturing a love for books and passion for knowledge.
Housing nearly 1,000 book titles donated by sponsors and circulated from the Hanoi cultural centre and library, the area at Van Lake offers readers a wide range of knowledge, including Thang Long – Hanoi history and culture, Vietnam’s Confucian scholars and academic traditions, literature and arts, as well as life skills.
Speaking at the launch, Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre, said the venue serves as a community hub, forming an ecosystem alongside experiential activities at Van Lake, and contributing to the capital city’s cultural industry development.
Here, everyone can freely access and read on site. This open model helps realise the policy of building a learning society, while offering visitors to the relic site a more enriching and engaging experience.
Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam is one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hanoi and the country at large. Built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty(1010 – 1225), it is also among the most important Confucian symbols in the country.
The complex consists of Van Mieu, a temple dedicated to Confucius as Confucianism used to be a popular religion in Vietnam in feudal times, and Quoc Tu Giam, the first national university of the country. It taught disciples on the Confucian way of life and revered Chu Van An, one of Vietnam’s most respected scholars. Between 1076 and 1779, Quoc Tu Giam educated thousands of talented men to serve their country to the best of their abilities./.