Hanoi unveils plan to attract foreign tourists this year
The capital city will also explore emerging and potential markets, including India, Halal countries, South America, and Australia. The city is concentrating efforts on increasing tourist spending and extending the duration of stays, particularly concerning foreign travellers.
This year, Hanoi aims to welcome approximately 27 million visitors, including 5.5 million foreigners, up 9.2% and 16.4% year-on-year, respectively. The total revenue from tourism is expected to reach around 103.74 trillion VND (4.22 billion USD), an annual increase of 11.1%. The average occupancy rate of accommodation facilities and hotels is targeted at 62%.
To achieve these targets, alongside enhancing state management in the sector, Hanoi is focusing on developing products, including experiential tours linked to heritage, relic sites and traditional villages, as well as culinary, MICE, healthcare, river, and agro tourism.
The municipal tourism sector will build plans on promotion activities in domestic and foreign markets, and actively participate in international promotion programmes and tourism fairs, such as the JATA Tourism EXPO Japan, Korea World Travel Fair, and IFTM Top Resa tourism fair in France. It will provide promotional materials and films to Vietnamese embassies abroad, helping spread the image of the capital's tourism.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen emphasised the need to accelerate the construction of large-scale entertainment projects to serve tourism. He also called for intensified communications and promotion efforts as well as the organisation of attractive events./.