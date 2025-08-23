Hanoi traffic adjusted for second full-dress National Day parade rehearsal

Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA

The Hanoi police on August 23 announced traffic adjustments to help residents proactively avoid congestion during the second full-dress rehearsal for the military parade and march celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2).



Earlier, on August 13, traffic routing plans for the celebrations were unveiled. Accordingly, the second full-dress rehearsal will start at 8:00 pm on August 24.



Traffic routing adjustments are as follows: From 12:30 am on August 23 (4 hours 30 minutes earlier than previously announced) to 2:00 am on August 25, all vehicles will be either banned or restricted from traveling on the designated streets, including Hoang Hoa Tham, Thuy Khue (from Hung Vuong to Van Cao), Mai Xuan Thuong, Quan Thanh, Phan Dinh Phung, Hung Vuong, Hoang Van Thu, Doc Lap, Chua Mot Cot, Bac Son, Ton That Dam, Nguyen Canh Chan, Hoang Dieu, Cua Bac, and Yen Phu.



From 4:30 pm on August 24 to 2:00 am on August 25, the authorities will ban vehicles on such routes as Yen Phu, Thanh Nien, Dien Bien Phu, Ba Huyen Thanh Quan, Le Hong Phong, Ong Ich Khiem, Ngoc Ha, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Chu Van An, Ton Duc Thang, Cat Linh, Trinh Hoai Duc, Hang Chao, Tran Phu, Son Tay, Kim Ma, Lieu Giai, Van Cao, Nghi Tam, Doi Can, Doc La-Pho, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Le Duan, Tran Nhan Tong (from Le Duan to Quang Trung), Trang Thi, Hang Khay, Trang Tien, Co Tan, Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Ba Trung to Trang Tien), Le Thanh Tong, Tong Dan (from Ly Dao Thanh to Trang Tien), Tran Quang Khai, Tran Khanh Du, Quang Trung (from Ly Thuong Kiet to Trang Thi), Ly Thai To, Nguyen Huu Huan, Ngo Quyen (from State Bank Square to Trang Tien), Giang Vo, Lang Ha, Lang (from Lang Ha to Tran Duy Hung).



The municipal police also announced a temporary ban on vehicles travelling on roads inside Ring Road 1 (except for security vehicles, vehicles serving the celebrations, priority vehicles, official duty vehicles, buses, garbage collection trucks, and emergency or repair vehicles).



For streets in the area between Ring Road 1 and Ring Road 2, vehicles including trucks with a designed total weight of 1.5 tonnes or more and passenger cars with 16 seats or more are temporarily banned, except for the aforementioned cases.



For details on fully banned, temporarily restricted, and limited-access roads, residents can check the Hanoi police’s official portal at congan.hanoi.gov.vn.



The police urged residents to check for updates on a80.hanoi.gov.vn, congan.hanoi.gov.vn, and other official media before travelling./.