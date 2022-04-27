Making news
Hanoi tourism gift expo 2022 to feature 100 stalls
According to the municipal Tourism Department, the event features different spaces for visitors to discover craft village culture, art, travel photos, and local products.
Attendees will be treated to performances of graffiti art, flashmob, acoustic music, and skateboarding, as well as a cycle rickshaw ride around the lake.
Other highlights of the fair include talk shows involving ca tru (ceremonial singing) performers and artisans of water puppet and paper fan; a coffee tasting event; hands-on experience activities of making children toys; and a photo exhibition on Hanoi.
For the occasion, organisers plan the launch of a Hanoi gift product design contest and a Hanoi tourism photo competition, while travel companies and airlines are ready to provide briefing on their special tours and attractive discount programmes./