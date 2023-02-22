Making news
Hanoi tourism festival to connect heritage for development
It aims at promoting cultural exchanges, honouring cultural heritage, and stepping up tourism promotion.
The festival will design different areas to showcase local tourism products and those it connects with other localities nationwide; display products of the city’s trade villages such as Bat Trang, Van Phuc and Duong Lam; popularise Hanoi typical dishes; and introduce products of travel agents and airlines.
Foreign tourism agencies are also expected to showcase their countries’ destinations there.
A conference on developing heritage tourism products and new ones, and a photo exhibition will be organised within the framework of the festival./.