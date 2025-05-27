Hanoi Tourism Festival 2025 on the horizon

Tourists travel around Hoan Kiem Lake by electric cars. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Tourism Festival is set to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, offering visitors a range of cultural and culinary experiences.

Organised by the municipal Department of Tourism under the theme "Experience Hanoi 2025," the event is expected to promote the capital city’s tourism to both domestic and international visitors.

Festival-goers will explore key city destinations, connect with travel businesses, experience traditional crafts and Old Quarter culture, sample signature local cuisine, and take part in tourism promotion activities.

A highlight is the integration of virtual reality technology in exhibition spaces, providing an innovative way to explore Hanoi's landmarks. Visitors can also enjoy vibrant parades and art performances, and take part in craft workshops.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said the festival aims to affirm the city’s status as a "safe – quality – attractive – friendly" destination, while strengthening tourism links between Hanoi and other localities, contributing to the development of new, in-depth, and sustainable tourism products.

The festival is part of activities to celebrate major national holidays and respond to the Visit Vietnam Year 2025, she added.

Hoa Lo Prison relic site attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s tourism sector continues to show strong momentum this year, recording an estimated 12.77 million visitor arrivals in the first five months, a 10.9% increase year-on-year.

According to the Department of Tourism, the capital welcomed approximately 3.16 million international tourists during this period, marking a year-on-year rise of 20.2%. Domestic visitors reached around 9.61 million, up 7.8%. Total tourism revenue was estimated at 51.94 trillion VND (over 2 billion USD), representing a 14.1% increase against the same period last year.



The city expects to receive 15.55 million visitors in the first half, an 11.8% rise on the same period last year./.