The festival features 150 booths arranged by 14 cities and provinces nationwide, as well as 100 travel firms and 12 districts of Hanoi.



This year, various activities will be held within the festival's framework, including a conference on the development of heritage tourism products, a famtrips to Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Bat Trang pottery craft village, and cultural and art activities.



Participants also have a chance to experience typical tourism products of the capital city.



Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said that the festival, themed "linking heritages for tourism development," aims to honour and connect the city's heritages and promote new tourism products, thus attracting more visitors to the capital.



He said that this year, Hanoi aims to welcome 22 million tourists, up 17.6% year on year, earning 77 trillion VND (3.27 billion USD), a rise of 28.2%.



To this end, the local authorities, travel firms and tourism service providers must change their mindset and reform methods to speed up tourism recovery and boost its growth, he stressed.



At the festival, which will run until March 26, travel and aviation firms also offer attractive promotion programmes./.