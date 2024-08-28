Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival to feature diverse activities

Diverse activities will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel from October 4-6 within the framework of the 2024 Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival, said Vice Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Hong Minh at a press briefing on August 27.

The festival aims to bring the image of Vietnam and the Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) closer to tourists and international friends, and promote the capital image as a "safe and friendly - quality – attractive” destination, Minh said.

The official said that the opening ceremony of the event will be held on October 10 evening, reviving part of the 70-year history after the liberation of Hanoi - a heroic, resilient, brave capital during the war as well as the current renewal, development and integration process.

Other activities include a bicycle parade, a "Check in Hanoi" with an Ao Dai challenge, an Ao Dai design contest for students, an "Ao Dai Dance" challenge - Ao Dai Dance, City Bus experience with Ao Dai, and an Ao Dai Month.

Particularly, an "Ao Dai Night" art programme will be held with the participation of 70 designers from all three regions of the country.

Minh said that the 2024 Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival is to honour and preserve the unique cultural beauty of the traditional Ao Dai of the Vietnamese people, making it an impressive souvenir gift for international tourists to Vietnam. It also aims to inspire designers and provide a playground for design students.

Hoang Thu Hong from the Hanoi Women’s Union said that a highlight of the festival is an Ao Dai Carnival on October 5 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and some nearby streets, which will be responded by 579 communes, wards, and township across the city.

So far this year, Hanoi has welcomed about 19 million visitors, up 12.3% year on year, including 4 million foreigners, earning about 74 trillion VND (2.97 billion USD).

In 2022 and 2023, Hanoi was honoured as Asia's Leading City Destination and the World's Leading City Destination by the World Travel Awards. Trip Advisor named Hanoi in the list of 25 famous places to travel, and 20 destinations for food lovers. Meanwhile, The Travel magazine ranked Hanoi in the top 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia./.