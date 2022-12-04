Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2022 opens





The three-day event will feature activities to honour traditional and cultural values of traditional long dress (Ao Dai) – an outstanding tourism product of Hanoi which is expected to gradually become an “Ambassador of Tourism” from “Ambassador of Culture”.

Visitors to the opening ceremony were treated to music performances and show of ao dai by famous designers and staged by travel, aviation and lodging companies – a highlight of the event.

An exhibition, parade, mass performance and design contest of ao dai are also held, contributing to popularising Hanoi as a safe, friendly, quality and attractive destination./.