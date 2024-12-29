Hanoi to welcome 2025 with explosive celebrations

The event will mark the transition from December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025 with an exciting array of activities, according to the organisers.

Two major highlights of the programme will be a Herbalife Countdown Party 2025 - Live the Moment and a Vietnam International Half Marathon.

Taking place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square near Hoan Kiem Lake, the countdown party will run from the evening of December 31, 2024 until 12:30am on New Year’s Day. Featuring performances by popular Vietnamese artists such as Hieuthuhai, Minh Hang, Amee, and Phuong Ly, the event promises an unforgettable night of music and celebration, complete with cutting-edge sound and lighting effects.

It encourages attendees to cherish every second and live life to the fullest. The event aims to inspire a message of gratitude and optimism, transforming every moment into a treasured memory.

Meanwhile, the half marathon, sponsored by Herbalife, will kick off at 4:30am on January 1, 2025, spanning routes around Hoan Kiem Lake and Thien Quang Lake. This marks the third year of the event, which has grown in stature as a professionally managed race sanctioned by the Asian Athletics Association.

Participants can choose from three distances – 5km, 10km, and the half marathon (21.0975km) – catering to both amateur and professional runners. Elite athletes from Vietnam, including record holders Nguyen Thi Oanh and Hoang Nguyen Thanh, will compete alongside international talent in a highly anticipated showcase of endurance and skill.

This year’s event includes unique categories such as Sport Family, where parent-child teams complete a lap around Thien Quang Lake while holding hands, and Team Races for groups of five in the 10km and 21km distances.

The sports event expects nearly 5,000 runners. With over 550 million VND (21,606 USD) in prize money, competition is expected to be fierce across all levels./.