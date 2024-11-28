Making news
Hanoi to unveil three new tourist spots
A ceremony to launch the "Hanoi Night 2024 " tourism promotion programme and announce three new tourist destinations as well as the opening of Metro Line 6 - Hanoi Street Museum will be held in Ba Dinh district, Hanoi on November 29.
The three newly recognised tourist spots are Quan Thanh Temple, Voi Phuc Temple, and Ngoc Island-Truc Bach area, all in Ba Dinh district. Metro Line 6, designed as a mobile cultural showcase, will feature themed tram cars featuring the capital city's history and cuisine.
The "Night in Truc Bach" programme will recreate the atmosphere of Hanoi during its subsidy-era, post-1975 with street scenes resembling film sets. Visitors can experience themed workshops, historical re-enactments, and enjoy performances and local delicacies in a nostalgic yet lively setting by Truc Bach Lake.
Highlights include themed tram cars focusing on traditional Vietnamese food, such as rice, noodles, and home-cooked meals. These tram cars double as "mini museums" and cultural displays, offering an interactive look at Hanoi's past.
The event also features special attractions like coffee roasting, craft workshops, and traditional toys, alongside discussions with culinary and cultural experts. Activities include "subsidy-era" weddings, street economy showcases, and interactive exhibits reflecting Hanoi's unique heritage.
Hanoi's Department of Tourism hoped that the initiative will enhance the capital's appeal as a safe and captivating destination for both domestic and international visitors./.