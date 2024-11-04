Hanoi to restrict polluting vehicles across key districts

Traffic congestion on Nguyen Trai street, Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi is moving forward with a plan to restrict polluting vehicles across 12 districts, along with some soon-to-be-upgraded districts and two new cities, aiming to improve air quality and reduce congestion.

Following public feedback on an initial draft for low-emission zones (LEZs), the city has issued a revised proposal detailing six criteria to designate LEZs.

Under Hanoi’s urban master plan, LEZs will range all emission-restricted areas through to 2030, with a vision extending to 2050.

The 12 targeted districts include densely populated areas. Five more districts are expected to be established by 2025 and will join the LEZ plan alongside two planned cities to the north and the west.

LEZ designation will extend to areas with frequent traffic congestion, rated at service levels D to F.

This national road standard classifies traffic flow from A (smooth) to F (gridlock), with the highest levels of congestion falling under Levels D, E, and F.

Additional criteria include zones with consistently poor air quality, particularly those failing national standards for a year or more and areas with public support for stricter emission standards.

Eco-friendly vehicles using green energy will be exempt from restrictions within LEZs, provided they are registered with special labels or plates.

The Capital Law allows emission-restricted areas to apply specific traffic restrictions based on local needs, ensuring that plans accommodate each area’s socioeconomic characteristics.

In the short term, the draft advises local authorities to ban heavy diesel trucks, prioritise vehicles meeting Euro 4 emission standards, and impose entry fees for vehicles below this standard or those failing to meet emission regulations.

Residents and businesses within LEZs will have 12 months to transition to low-emission or compliant vehicles.

This draft aims to translate the Capital Law of 2024 into practical steps to reduce vehicular pollution and improve urban air quality. The pilot LEZ model, with accompanying vehicle restrictions, is expected to launch in early 2025./.