Hanoi to organise women’s festival for peace, development

The first women’s festival for peace and development will open in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung district on March 2. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)



The two-day event, expected to attract more than 1,000 members of the women’s union, local people and foreigners, will feature an exhibition to popularise the culture and standout cuisines of Hanoi and foreign countries.



Other activities to be held within the framework of the festival include a friendship dance and a walk tournament.



All of the activities will be held at an area near Thong Nhat Park’s gate and the pedestrian street near Thien Quang lake.



Preparations for the event have been completed, according to organisers./.