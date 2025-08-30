Making news
Hanoi to launch virtual metro tickets on September 1
The Hanoi Transport Management and Operation Centre announced on August 29 that virtual monthly tickets will be introduced on the capital’s metro network from September 1, 2025.
The non-physical tickets will apply to one-month and multi-month passes on Line 2A Cat Linh – Ha Dong and Line 3.1 Nhon – Hanoi Station.
The Hanoi Railways Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) will guide passengers on how to register, purchase, and use the e-tickets, while monitoring revenue through the electronic ticketing system.
To meet rising travel demand during the National Day holiday, extended train services are provided on August 29–30.
On August 29, trains of the two lines will run continuously from 5:30 am on August 29 until 3:10 am the next day, every 10 minutes.
On August 30, they will operate from 4:30 am to 10:00 pm, with a six-minute interval during peak hours, 4:30–7:30 am and 11 am –2 pm, and 10 minutes during other times.
Services will pause between 3:10 am and 4:30 am on August 30 for technical checks.
From midnight August 30 until the end of September 2, passengers can ride free of charge on both metro lines. Additional mobile restrooms have also been installed outside Cat Linh and Cau Giay stations for passenger convenience.
Hanoi Metro urged passengers to follow staff instructions, queue orderly at ticket counters and platforms, and safeguard personal belongings, especially during peak times.
Travellers are encouraged to use station restrooms before exiting and to stay updated via the company’s official social media channel.
The operator said it remains committed to improving service quality and accompanying the public during major events and holidays./.