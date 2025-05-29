Hanoi to launch new night tour “The Bell of Tran Vu”

Quan Thanh Temple is one of the oldest and most sacred temples in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi is set to debut a new cultural – spiritual night tour titled “The Bell of Tran Vu” at the end of this month, with official launch slated for August.

Taking place at the revered Quan Thanh Temple, also called Tran Bac or Tran Vu – one of the capital’s oldest and most sacred temples, the 90-minute tour is inspired by a traditional festival held at the temple that celebrates the descent on earth by Saint Huyen Thien Tran Vu.

The tour will combine outdoor performances with heritage experiences and run weekly for groups of around 100 visitors. It highlights legends tied to local traditional craft villages like the Truc Bach silk making village and the Ngu Xa bronze casting one through live reenactments.

Apart from the night tour, a wide range of cultural and experiential activities are also planned at the site. Visitors can engage with calligraphy arts, explore traditional attire, and immerse themselves in ancient Lunar New Year celebrations and the scholarly atmosphere of Confucian examinations.

Designed to preserve cultural values and promote sustainable tourism, the programme reflects Hanoi’s ongoing efforts to link heritage conservation with economic development.

It is organised by the People's Committee of Ba Dinh district, the management board of the Quan Thanh Temple special national relic site, researchers, and travel agencies./.