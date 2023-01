Fireworks will light up the skies over 30 locations in all 30 districts and towns of Hanoi during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Vietnam’s largest national holiday, the municipal People’s Committee announced on January 6.

The 15-minute firework shows, to be funded by businesses and organizations, will start at 0:00 on January 22 (Lunar New Year’s Eve).

Prior to COVID-19, firework displays were also held across all 30 districts and towns on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

However, last year, the city decided to cancel fireworks and countdown events, in an attempt to control the pandemic outbreak./.