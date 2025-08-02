Hanoi to issue resolution supporting green vehicle transition

The National Assembly supervisory delegation at the working session with Hanoi authorities (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi will soon introduce a resolution to support the transition to green vehicles, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen.

The announcement was made during a working session on July 28 between Hanoi authorities and a National Assembly supervisory delegation to review the implementation of environmental protection policies and regulations since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect.

Household waste collection reaches 95-100%

At the session, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Xuan Dai, reported that Hanoi has implemented a range of coordinated measures to reduce pollution and protect the environment, achieving initial positive results.Household waste collection in former urban districts reached 100%, and in suburban districts, 95-100%. Hazardous medical waste collection and treatment reached 100%, and approximately 99% of hazardous waste from businesses and services was collected and treated.

The city currently operates six centralised wastewater treatment facilities with a combined capacity of 414,300 cubic metres per day, enabling 40.8% of wastewater to be treated to technical standards. By 2025, Hanoi targets 50–55% of wastewater to be collected and treated, and continues completing the Yen Xa wastewater treatment project, which has a capactity of 270,000 cubic metres/day.

Notably, the city is improving the water quality of four major inner-city rivers, namely To Lich, Kim Nguu, Lu, and Set, and has issued a plan to address pollution in the Cau Bay River to 2030.

Air quality management measures outlined

In March, the city issued Decision No. 1142/QD-UBND, approving the Hanoi air quality management plan through 2030, with a vision to 2035. The plan outlines four main groups with14 solutions and tasks focusing on improving air quality.

However, the report noted delays in the construction of solid waste treatment plants and wastewater facilities in urban areas. The development of wastewater treatment stations in industrial clusters remains behind schedule. Pollution in the To Lich River and other inner-city rivers, as well as in the Tich, Nhue, and Day Rivers, remains unresolved.

At the working session, the National Assembly's supervisory team acknowledged Hanoi’s proposals on air quality management, household solid waste treatment, and decentralised environmental governance.

Hanoi among world’s most polluted cities

According to Ta Dinh Thi, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, Hanoi is frequently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities, with daily air quality readings often exceeding hazardous levels. Primary pollution sources include vehicle emissions, construction, industry, and agricultural by-product burning in suburban areas.Hanoi has taken steps to curb air pollution, but gaps remain in legal frameworks, inter-provincial coordination, emergency response plans, emission controls for motorbikes, and the rollout of air monitoring networks.

To address legal bottlenecks, Thi proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment lead the development of national emission standards for vehicles currently in use.

He also called on the city to propose a roadmap for applying these standards to cars, as well as for motorbikes and scooters, to better control and reduce emissions.

Resolution on green vehicle transition in progress

Speaking at the meeting, Quyen affirmed that the municipal People's Committee will soon present a resolution to the city People's Council to support residents in transitioning to green vehicles. The move aligns with Prime Minister’s Directive No. 20/CT-TTg on urgent measures to address environmental pollution.

The city has proposed that the Ministry of Construction issue a circular to identify clean-energy vehicles under the 2024 Road Traffic Order and Safety Law. Hanoi is also pushing for nationwide standards for emissions from imported, assembled, and in-use vehicles, and seeks to accelerate the shift to zero-emission, electric vehicles and public transport.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Dao Viet Long said Hanoi is striving to convert 100% of public buses to green energy by 2030. Already, 47.3% of the city's taxis have shifted to electric or clean-energy models.

To implement Directive 20/CT-TTg, Hanoi is urgently drafting two resolutions to submit to the city People’s Council in September 2025, including policies to support green vehicle transition through financial aid, fee reductions, and incentives from manufacturers and businesses.

Fostering environmental awareness

Concluding the session, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Le Minh Hoan commended Hanoi’s proactive approach and affirmed his support for the city’s plans.

He pledged to provide feedback on the draft plans and resolutions, which include restricting fossil-fuel vehicles in inner-city areas and strengthening control over pollution sources.

Hoan stressed that reducing pollution requires a shift in public behaviour and habits, particularly waste sorting at source.

He urged Hanoi to pursue comprehensive measures that combine sustainable urban planning, public awareness, and modern technology.

He called on the city to focus on key environmental issues, including air pollution, polluted inner-city rivers, and the need to fast-track investment in wastewater treatment facilities in industrial and craft zones.

In addition, Hanoi was encouraged to promote a circular economy model through better waste classification, recycling and reuse, with a clear roadmap for implementing the PM’s Directive No. 20.

Hoan concluded by urging the capital to intensify public communication efforts ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), encouraging every citizen to take responsibility for a cleaner, greener Hanoi./.