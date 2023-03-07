Making news
Hanoi to introduce e-tickets for public transport next year
Currently, e-tickets are used on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line and nine electronic bus lines in the city, but the ticket systems for bus and metro services are not technologically compatible.
This year, the city's transportation department will formulate a standard technical framework and common ticket policy for the public transportation system.
The unified ticketing system is expected to reduce the amount of time spent buying and checking tickets, and the number of staff required.
In addition, e-tickets will provide operators with data on users' travel demand and routes to create an appropriate operating scheme.
A unified ticketing system for different modes of public transport was previously planned by Hanoi to come into operation in 2019, but for now users still have to use different tickets for bus and metro services./.