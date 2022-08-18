Hanoi to inspect fire prevention, fighting at all karaoke parlors, bars

The fire prevention and fighting work at all karaoke parlors and bars in Hanoi will be inspected, following a series of blazes and explosions, including serious ones, reported in the capital city in recent weeks.



The inspections must be completed before September 20 and their results submitted to the city Police to be reported to the municipal People’s Committee before September 25, the committee requested.



The city's press agencies were required to promote disseminations and make reports and articles spreading warnings on ensuring fire safety, firefighting and rescue and electricity safety, especially at karaoke parlors, bars, discos, and establishments hosting large gatherings.



Authorities at all levels must strictly handle all violations, resolutely suspend or terminate the operation of violating establishments in accordance with regulations.



The municipal People’s Committee also asked for strengthened fire prevention and fighting and rescue works in residential areas, households and businesses./.