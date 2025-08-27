Making news
Hanoi to implement traffic diversions for preliminary review of National Day parade
A preliminary review of the grand ceremony and parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) is set to take place in the capital city on August 27. To ensure safety and prevent congestion, the Hanoi Police Department has announced plans for traffic diversions.
From 12:00 on August 27 until 02:00 on August 28, all vehicles, except those with official badges and serving the celebration, will be strictly prohibited on many major streets, including Hoang Hoa Tham, Thuy Khue (from Hung Vuong to Van Cao), Mai Xuan Thuong, Quan Thanh, Phan Dinh Phung, Hung Vuong, Hoang Van Thu, Doc Lap, Chua Mot Cot, Bac Son, Ton That Dam, Nguyen Canh Chan, Hoang Dieu, Cua Bac, Yen Phu, Thanh Nien, Dien Bien Phu, Ba Huyen Thanh Quan, Le Hong Phong, Ong Ich Khiem, Ngoc Ha, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Chu Van An, Ton Duc Thang, Cat Linh, Trinh Hoai Duc, Hang Chao, Tran Phu, Son Tay, Kim Ma, Lieu Giai, Van Cao, Nghi Tam, Doi Can, Doc La-Pho, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Le Duan, Tran Nhan Tong (from Le Duan to Quang Trung), Trang Thi, Hang Khay, Trang Tien, Co Tan, Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Ba Trung to Trang Tien); Le Thanh Tong, Tong Dan (from Ly Dao Thanh to Trang Tien), Tran Quang Khai, Tran Khanh Du, Quang Trung (from Ly Thuong Kiet to Trang Thi), Ly Thai To, Nguyen Huu Huan, Ngo Quyen (from the Square of the State Bank of Vietnam to Trang Tien), Giang Vo, Lang Ha, and Lang (from Lang Ha to Tran Duy Hung).
During this period, temporary restrictions will also apply to specific types of vehicles on routes inside Ring Road I (except for those under the complete ban). Residents are advised to limit travel on roads between Ring Roads II and III, as well as within the area between Ring Roads I and II.
Authorities recommend that visitors from other provinces use public transport, especially buses and metro lines, or walk when attending activities in Ba Dinh Square and surrounding areas such as Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Cua Nam, Hai Ba Trung, Giang Vo, and Ngoc Ha wards.
The police noted that the timing and scope of traffic bans may be adjusted in line with the rehearsal schedule. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated via the official websites https://a80.hanoi.gov.vn, https://congan.hanoi.gov.vn, or other official media outlets./.