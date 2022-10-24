Hanoi to host International Guitar Festival

The fourth International Guitar Festival and Competition will be held from November 18 to 20 at the Kim Dong Theater in Hanoi, with the event set to attract a huge number of domestic and foreign artists.



The artists joining the show include Kozo Tate of Japan, Johannes Moller of Sweden, Nutavut Ratanakarn of Thailand, Lee Song Ou of the Republic of Korea, Vu Hien, and Tran Xuan Hoa, according to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).



The festival is said to contribute to introducing Hanoi's culture, art, and people to international friends, as well as drawing attention to Vietnam from the international music community.



Furthermore, it will also greatly help to inspire and motivate students and guitar lovers in general.



The festival will include workshops and master classes given by experienced guitarists for members of the public to enjoy./.